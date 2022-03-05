Crawley community chef initiative serve pancakes to people in Town Centre

Pancakes were being served by The Community Chef initiative on Saturday, March 03 2022 to the delight of shoppers.

The stall was championed by the Crawley Town Centre BID as a way of encouraging people back into Crawley to shop.

See more: The Archbishop of Canterbury leads sermon and prayer at Crawley ChurchThis is a part of the Continental Market that is currently being hosted in the Town Centre.

Free pancakes for shoppers

The Community Chef said: "We've been invited by the Crawley Borough Council as a way of encouraging people back into the Town Centre.

"We're linking this in with Lent. We are doing pancakes from around the world, some British style, French style, and Asian style."

