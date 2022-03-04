The Archbishop of Canterbury leads sermon and prayer at Crawley Church

There were many members of the Crawley community in attendance, which included Church leaders, MPs, Councillors, business owners and worshippers including MP Henry Smith, Councillor Peter Lamb, The Cutting Room Barbers and Crawley AFVBC just to name a few.

The Archbishop gave his sermon to a packed congregation and gave an insight into his role as the head of the Anglican Church, with The Most Revd Justin Welby telling listeners about his work around the world.

The Archbishop speaking at St John's Church

Love and hope seemed to be the key messages that The Archbishop spoke of. He also mentioned how God can help leaders to make the hard, pressurised decisions necessary in business.

The Archbishop mentioned the hardships faced by the people of Crawley during Covid-19 and the on-going humanitarian disaster in Ukraine, but gave listeners hope that we as a nation have been through much darker times.

There was a Q&A session at the end and The Most Revd Justin Welby was able to provide informative answers, whilst also intertwining witty humour. This was followed by a prayer for the people of Crawley.

St John's Church

The Most Revd Justin Welby, said: “I wanted to say a few things about leadership in hard times.

“I know that Crawley has been particularly hard hit by the process of Lockdown, because of the loss of international travel through Gatwick, which is one of the main generators of income in the area.

“It is phenomenal that the community is coming together and supporting each other, but for that to happen there needs to be leadership. Leadership is one of those things that we stopped talking about for a while and now we are about to talk about again.

“Not just in this country, but in Europe and the rest of the World we see different styles of leadership. We see the difference between effective and ineffective leadership. We are seeing leadership that is effectively wicked and leadership that is effectively heroic. That can be seen at the moment.

“You are looking at a Archbishop that is bishop of the Falklands islands, South Georgia and Antarctica. When God calls, he doesn’t just call that person.

“God doesn’t forget that you have family and loves each and every one of them. It doesn't matter if it’s in a Church, or business but you should know God and understand that he loves you.

“There may be people here who believe in God but feel that they aren’t fit enough to be personally loved by God, through Jesus Christ.

“Reach out with a God that says I know you, I know all the best bits about you, I know all the worst bits about you and I love you. Whenever you're on the streets, through to being an MP you are a channel for the love of God.

“The circumstances of the last two years have been extraordinary and terrifying but I think we are in darker times now. Crisis doesn't give us warning. How many of us would think we would be in a position of leadership or responsibility in the circumstances of today, but we aren’t the first generation to be faced with that.

“Leadership is about responding with knowledge. We should do and be doing the right thing. Do what God enables you to do and the rest is his problem.

“Leadership should know it’s limits and to do what it can with the resources God gives but how do we do that? We do that by first of all knowing the God that equips us and doing that is so simple.

“All it requires is turning to God, acknowledging our need and confiding in him to be in charge. It’s not complicated.