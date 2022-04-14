Free pet advice available in Hastings town centre

Raystede, a Sussex animal charity, is offering free advice during April and May.

The charity’s Education Team will be in their bright blue gazebo offering advice on dogs - focusing on qualified behaviour guidance and teaching owners about dog body language.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will also be discussing microchipping and weight advice.

A local animal welfare centre will be out and about in Hastings offering free pet care advice. SUS-220414-170549001

Gemma Price, head of education at Raystede, said: “Education is such an important part of animal welfare. We can often solve pet problems with some simple advice or even just reassure pet owners that they are doing the right thing for their beloved animals.

“Our founder, Miss Raymonde-Hawkins, was originally a teacher and reaching out to her local community and educating people about looking after animals was very close to her heart.

“We are celebrating our 70th anniversary this year and are proud to continue her mission of helping people to ensure animals can thrive and live their best life.

“We’re really looking forward to helping the people and pets of Hastings.”

Dates and locations as follows, 9.30am to 3.30pm:

Thursday, April 21 - Hastings Market, Hastings town centre

Thursday, April 28 - Four Courts Community Centre, Hollington , Hastings

Thursday, May 5 - Ore village centre (by the Co-op) , Fairlight Road, Hastings

Thursday, May 12- Ore village centre (by the Co-op) , Fairlight Road, Hastings

Wednesday, May 18 - Ore Village Hall, Fairlight Rd, Hastings

On Wednesday, May 18 at the Ore Village Hall session, the team will have a veterinary nurse with them offering free general health checks and more.

People are welcome to bring along their dog to have them checked over and to answer any questions or concerns about their health and welfare.