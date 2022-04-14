St Leonards rail footbridge work - passengers crossing platforms face ‘lengthy diversion’

Network Rail Kent and Sussex said passengers changing platforms will need to take a lengthy diversion while work is completed.

Those who may struggle to do so have been advised to travel from the nearby Hastings station.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “We’ve got around seven and half weeks of work left, including some midweek nights when we have the line closed to do work to the structure that we can’t do when the trains are running.

The footbridge at St Leonards Warrior Square train station is being refurbished with the project set to be completed in June. Photo provided by Network Rail. SUS-220414-143427001

“The impact on passengers is simply that instead of crossing between platforms via the footbridge, it will instead be quite a lengthy diversion.

“If you’re on the south side of the line and you need to access the north, you’ll need to walk up a footpath, along the road over the top of the tunnel and back down again.

“Southeastern are advising passengers who might struggle with that route – understandably - to travel via Hastings if possible, where there are lifts.

“We’re really grateful to passengers for their patience as we know this is a major inconvenience for them. On the other hand, the footbridge will look fantastic when it’s done!”