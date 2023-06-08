Free, volunteer-run community bus service celebrates a year of success in Thorney Island

A community-run bus service on Thorney Island is celebrating a year of success this month.

The Bourne Bus, a free, volunteer-run bus service covering twenty stops across several local villages, as well as Emsworth, Chichester and Havant, has celebrates a year of service this June.

The service runs every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8.30am to 4pm has achieved nearly 3,000 journeys since its launch, ferrying residents across the community out on free shopping, medical and social trips in all weathers.

With the watershed anniversary approaching, the buses’ organisers are appealing to the public for support in a bid to keep the successful community initiative going.

A successful first year of operation for the Bourne Bus.

It’s hoped that, with more support from local businesses and individuals, the volunteer team behind the Bourne Bus will be able to continue to provide the service into the foreseeable future.

To find out more about how the service, visit www.bournebus.co.uk. Or, to volunteer and donate to the service, contact Andrew Kerry-Bedell on 07899 741939.