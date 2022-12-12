Motorists were stranded for hours yesterday (Sunday, December 11) on the A259 due to the treacherous weather.

Steve Jones and his wife Cathy, of Old Roar Road, were stranded in their car halfway up the hill from Guestling to Hastings.

They said many vehicles were stuck, causing traffic flows to halt in both directions, and other motorists who were caught in the chaos said vehicles had been abandoned, with some skidding and becoming trapped.

After a wait of five hours, Mr Jones discovered that several ‘kind Samaritans’ had begun controlling traffic and helping to push cars up the hill, despite the icy conditions.

People were stranded on the hill from Guestling to Hastings. The snow fall was widespread. This was the scene in Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards

Mr Jones said: “With their selfless assistance we arrived home safely at about 9.45pm.

“We don't know who these men are but are most grateful for their help, as were the countless others they rescued.”

Another driver, who was stranded for more than eight hours, praised the ‘traffic heroes of Guestling Hill’ who ‘stood for hours directing the traffic’, while others handed out hot drinks to motorists.

Val Barlow said: “It was because of their efforts, that myself, and all other road users, were able to navigate through in relative safety.

“Whilst some of the core services of Hastings were lacking, in very difficult conditions, the local residents of Guestling Hill proved themselves the heroes of the moment, and without them I have no doubt that the consequences of these conditions would have been a lot more serious, even potentially fatal.”