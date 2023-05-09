Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
54 minutes ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
2 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
3 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
4 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
5 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

Fresh calls for action after Horsham road layout labelled 'a joke'

Fresh calls for action are being made over a road layout near Horsham which has been branded ‘a joke’ by drivers.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 9th May 2023, 14:22 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 14:37 BST

Local residents in Broadbridge Heath say that many motorists are using a car park outside the Co-op in Sargent Way as a ‘cut-through’ and have labelled it dangerous.

The car park is near a children’s nursery and there are concerns that someone will end up killed or seriously injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Confusion first raged among drivers in the area when nearby Broadbridge Way was turned into a bus-only lane.

Most Popular
Fresh concerns are being raised over a 'dangerous' car park and road layout in Broadbridge HeathFresh concerns are being raised over a 'dangerous' car park and road layout in Broadbridge Heath
Fresh concerns are being raised over a 'dangerous' car park and road layout in Broadbridge Heath

Now residents have taken to social media to again voice their concerns. One man said: “Unfortunately everyone uses the Co-op car park as a short cut. One day someone will be seriously injured."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another person stated: “It’s a car park, not a road. It’s never going to be a purpose-built road.”

And another called for the bus-only route to be reopened to cars with traffic calming measures in place to slow down drivers.

Another said: “The whole road layout is a joke.” And another described the Co-op car park as ‘a nightmare.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Don't forget to pick up a copy of this week's West Sussex County TimesDon't forget to pick up a copy of this week's West Sussex County Times
Don't forget to pick up a copy of this week's West Sussex County Times

He said cars came from the Guildford direction, drive along the old bypass, then cut through the Co-op carpark and exit the car park heading to Tescos.

“The whole design is terrible,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read? In pictures: Seven-bedroom house with secluded gardens in one of Horsham’s most historic areas

Another said that even parking in the carpark was difficult “because of the stream of lazy drivers taking a quick shortcut.”

Another called for the car park to be blocked off, saying: “This whole traffic issue is a farce. Everyone blames everyone else for nothing happening.”

West Sussex County Council, which is responsible for roads, has been approached for comment.

Related topics:Co-OpWest Sussex County Council