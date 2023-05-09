Fresh calls for action are being made over a road layout near Horsham which has been branded ‘a joke’ by drivers.

Local residents in Broadbridge Heath say that many motorists are using a car park outside the Co-op in Sargent Way as a ‘cut-through’ and have labelled it dangerous.

The car park is near a children’s nursery and there are concerns that someone will end up killed or seriously injured.

Confusion first raged among drivers in the area when nearby Broadbridge Way was turned into a bus-only lane.

Fresh concerns are being raised over a 'dangerous' car park and road layout in Broadbridge Heath

Now residents have taken to social media to again voice their concerns. One man said: “Unfortunately everyone uses the Co-op car park as a short cut. One day someone will be seriously injured."

Another person stated: “It’s a car park, not a road. It’s never going to be a purpose-built road.”

And another called for the bus-only route to be reopened to cars with traffic calming measures in place to slow down drivers.

Another said: “The whole road layout is a joke.” And another described the Co-op car park as ‘a nightmare.’

He said cars came from the Guildford direction, drive along the old bypass, then cut through the Co-op carpark and exit the car park heading to Tescos.

“The whole design is terrible,” he said.

Another said that even parking in the carpark was difficult “because of the stream of lazy drivers taking a quick shortcut.”

Another called for the car park to be blocked off, saying: “This whole traffic issue is a farce. Everyone blames everyone else for nothing happening.”