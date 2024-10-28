Fresh concerns are being raised over a pedestrian square in Horsham town centre.

Residents say that the surface of The Forum is slippery and difficult to walk across after it has been raining and is prone to flooding during heavy downpours. During cold weather it is often icy.

Others point out that the light-coloured surface – between Dunelm, TK Maxx and Sainsbury’s – is prone to ‘glare’ during strong sunlight.

Many have taken to social media expressing their concerns after a quetion was raised over whether Horsham District Council was planning any improvements before cold winter weather sets in.

Some people are also querying why improvements were not made when resurfacing took place between the pedestrian crossing in Blackhorse Way and along the side of TK Maxx.

One person said: “The Forum is so slippery when wet or icy and you often have to wade across if there’s been heavy rain.” Another queried jokingly: “Is it worth doing a cost benefit analysis comparison between changing the floor surface or buying all residents a pair of extra grippy shoes?”

A Horsham District Council spokesperson said: "The council is aware of slipping incidents in The Forum piazza area. We do continually test The Forum surface to ensure it remains within agreed safety limits. “We are reviewing the drainage system over the next month in order to alleviate problems with standing water following downpours and believe this will improve the situation."

Back in 2021 the council said it hoped to secure government funding to help boost key areas in the town, including The Forum, when it adopted a town centre ‘Public Realm Strategy and Design Guide.’