Fresh plans revealed for up to 223 new homes on farmland in West Sussex village

Fresh plans have been revealed for up to 223 new homes on farmland in a West Sussex village.

Developers Martin Grant Homes have submitted an outline planning application to Chichester District Council to build the houses on land at Loxwood Farm Place, west of Loxwood village.

As well as the houses, the developers also plan to include a community area which, they say, could provide a community building or nursery, a cafe and allotments.

The site currently consists of arable fields, separated by a variety of mature trees, hedgerows and ditches.

Part of the farmland site in Loxwood where developers want to build up to 223 new homes

The southern and western site boundaries are defined by the route of the Wey and Arun Canal, bordered by mature trees. An area of woodland also extends from the southern boundary.

Martin Grant Homes say in a statement to the council: “The vision for the proposals is to create a settlement extension providing high quality new homes in an attractive semi rural setting which is complimentary to the existing village and provides an attractive new place where people will aspire to live.”

The 223 houses would be a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom dwellings with “affordable homes provided to comply with current standards.”

The developers say they are also proposing plans “to support and encourage more active and sustainable travel among future residents” which include the provision of a community bus service to provide a link to Billingshurst railway station and secondary school.

They say a series of new footpath routes will also be created “giving local residents access to areas of green space and walking routes they do not currently have”, if planning approval is given.

No decisions have yet been made.