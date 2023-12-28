Fresh reports are being made of a mysterious humming noise plaguing residents in the Horsham area.

People have been reporting hearing the strange sound – usually at this time of year – over the past four years.

Back in 2020, residents in Horsham, Broadbridge Heath, West Chiltington, Pulborough and Storrington reported hearing the strange low-level sound and some speculated then that it could be the global phenomenon known as the ‘World Hum.’

This week people in Broadbridge Heath have again taken to social media saying they have heard the strange humming sound and querying what it could be. One woman reported it to be ‘quite loud in Stanford Way’ and described it as ‘really annoying.’

People in Broadbridge Heath, Horsham, have this week reported hearing a strange 'humming noise'

A man described it as ‘just a low hum’ while another said: “I frequently have heard this for many years” but said he would like to know the cause of it.

Another woman said she heard it this week when walking her dog: “Strange annoying sound!”

Another resident said he heard it in Billingshurst Road. “From 5am it was constant.” Many others also said they had heard the noise.

Back in January this year, 2023, some described the sound as a low pulsing vibration and said it was causing them to lose sleep.

Some said they had been hearing the strange noise – recognised as a phenomenon world-wide – ‘for years.’

Up to four per cent of people are said to hear the odd low-pitched sound known as a ‘global hum’ but no source has ever been found.

The Hum was established following widespread reports of a persistent and invasive low-frequency humming, rumbling, or droning noise audible to many but not all people.

Hums have been reported all over the world, including the United States, Australia and Canada, as well as the UK.

Experts say the Hum does not appear to be a single phenomenon. Different causes have been attributed, including local mechanical sources, as well as manifestations of tinnitus or other biological auditory effects.

Former Canadian university lecturer Dr Glen MacPherson has launched an investigation into the hum and has drawn up a World Hum Map and Database Project.