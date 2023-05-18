La Bell Vue restaurant on Hastings Pier has unveiled its menu and there are some classic French dishes on offer.

Keir Halliday, proprietor of the new French bistro restaurant and wine bar on Hastings Pier.

The bistro restaurant, in the old visitor centre, offers indoor and outdoor dining and also has a bar serving cocktails. on the menu are French favourites such as escargot, deep fired or pan fried frog’s legs, boeuf bourguinon, moules mariniere and bouillabaisse, with locally sourced fresh fish.

Desserts include pommes tart tartan, chocolate mousse and creme brulee. A special French cheeseboard is also on offer.

The woman behind the new venture is Keir Halliday, who said: “We want this to be all encompassing with prices to suit all pockets. People will be able to enjoy al fresco dining when the weather is good, but also come all year round and there is inside dining and a bar.

“There will be a plat du jour on offer every day. We want to cater for all budgets and pocket sizes. If you want to come and have a nice meal with a good bottle of wine, you can do that, but you can also have the plat du jour or just enjoy a drink at the upstairs bar. You don’t have to eat if you don’t want to.” The La Belle Vue restaurant is situated at the central feature of the pier where the steps are and old visitor centre used to be.”

There is also a new Mediterranean restaurant, Casa De Pier, in the pavilion near the pier entrance.