Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19

Frog's legs and snails in garlic butter on offer as new French restaurant on Hastings Pier showcases its menu

La Bell Vue restaurant on Hastings Pier has unveiled its menu and there are some classic French dishes on offer.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 18th May 2023, 10:33 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 10:48 BST
Keir Halliday, proprietor of the new French bistro restaurant and wine bar on Hastings Pier.Keir Halliday, proprietor of the new French bistro restaurant and wine bar on Hastings Pier.
Keir Halliday, proprietor of the new French bistro restaurant and wine bar on Hastings Pier.

The bistro restaurant, in the old visitor centre, offers indoor and outdoor dining and also has a bar serving cocktails. on the menu are French favourites such as escargot, deep fired or pan fried frog’s legs, boeuf bourguinon, moules mariniere and bouillabaisse, with locally sourced fresh fish.

Desserts include pommes tart tartan, chocolate mousse and creme brulee. A special French cheeseboard is also on offer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The woman behind the new venture is Keir Halliday, who said: “We want this to be all encompassing with prices to suit all pockets. People will be able to enjoy al fresco dining when the weather is good, but also come all year round and there is inside dining and a bar.

Most Popular

“There will be a plat du jour on offer every day. We want to cater for all budgets and pocket sizes. If you want to come and have a nice meal with a good bottle of wine, you can do that, but you can also have the plat du jour or just enjoy a drink at the upstairs bar. You don’t have to eat if you don’t want to.” The La Belle Vue restaurant is situated at the central feature of the pier where the steps are and old visitor centre used to be.”

There is also a new Mediterranean restaurant, Casa De Pier, in the pavilion near the pier entrance.

Have you read? Take a look inside new Mediterranean restaurant on Hastings Pier

Related topics:Hastings Pier