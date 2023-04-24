In pictures: Take a look inside the new Mediterranean restaurant on Hastings Pier

Casa De Pier is a brand new Mediterranean restaurant that opened its doors on Hastings Pier at the end of last week

The spacious restaurant offers a wide range of dishes ranging from seafood spaghetti to sirloin steak, cooked to your liking. It also has a good range of traditional pizzas and serves coffee and alcohol.

There is plenty of outside seating, including seating with views across the sea, looking toward St Leonards.

Casa De Pier is one of two new restaurants on the pier. The other being a French wine bar and restaurant.

Have you read? Take a look inside this Grade 2 listed property in one of the most desirable streets in Hastings

Have you read? Hastings area pub is the most haunted in Britain

1 . Casa De Pier The new Mediterranean restaurant on Hastings Pier Photo: supplied

2 . Casa De Pier Casa De Pier restaurant Photo: supplied

3 . Casa De Pier Outdoor dining Photo: supplied

4 . Casa De Pier Pizza Photo: supplied