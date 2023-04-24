Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
14 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
14 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

In pictures: Take a look inside the new Mediterranean restaurant on Hastings Pier

Casa De Pier is a brand new Mediterranean restaurant that opened its doors on Hastings Pier at the end of last week

By Andy Hemsley
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:51 BST

The spacious restaurant offers a wide range of dishes ranging from seafood spaghetti to sirloin steak, cooked to your liking. It also has a good range of traditional pizzas and serves coffee and alcohol.

There is plenty of outside seating, including seating with views across the sea, looking toward St Leonards.

Casa De Pier is one of two new restaurants on the pier. The other being a French wine bar and restaurant.

Have you read? Take a look inside this Grade 2 listed property in one of the most desirable streets in Hastings

Have you read? Hastings area pub is the most haunted in Britain

The new Mediterranean restaurant on Hastings Pier

1. Casa De Pier

The new Mediterranean restaurant on Hastings Pier Photo: supplied

Casa De Pier restaurant

2. Casa De Pier

Casa De Pier restaurant Photo: supplied

Outdoor dining

3. Casa De Pier

Outdoor dining Photo: supplied

Pizza

4. Casa De Pier

Pizza Photo: supplied

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:St LeonardsBritain