New census data has revealed that the South East has more Satanists than any other region.

The religion question is voluntary and in 2021, 94.0% (56.0 million) of usual residents answered the question, an increase from 92.9% (52.1 million) in 2011.

For the first time in a census of England and Wales, less than half of the population (46.2%, 27.5 million people) described themselves as “Christian”, a 13.1 percentage point decrease from 59.3% (33.3 million) in 2011; despite this decrease, “Christian” remained the most common response to the religion question.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No religion” was the second most common response, increasing by 12.0 percentage points to 37.2% (22.2 million) from 25.2% (14.1 million) in 2011.

St Margaret's Church, Ifield Crawley West Sussex. Pic Steve Robards SR1919315

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were increases in the number of people who described themselves as “Muslim” (3.9 million, 6.5% in 2021, up from 2.7 million, 4.9% in 2011) and “Hindu” (1.0 million, 1.7% in 2021, up from 818,000, 1.5% in 2011).

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the most practiced religion in Crawley?

The most common response from residents in Crawley was “Christian” (50,497) while “No Religion” had 41,455 responses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

11,521 described themselves as “Muslim”, 6,090 are “Hindu”, 851 are “Sikh”, 529 are “Buddhist”, 157 responded as “Other Religion” and 96 are “Jewish”.

13 residents described themselves as “Wicca”, which is a modern Pagan religion, while 121 responded with “Pagan” as their religion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 people answered “Scientology” in their census.

The other religions residents describe themselves in Crawley are (number of people practicing in brackets):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jain (86)

Spiritualist (66)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agnostic (60)

Spiritual (38)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atheist (27)

Mixed religion (27)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ravidassia (17)

Zoroastrian (14)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humanist (13)

Rastafarian (13)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Satanism (13)

Heathen (11)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baha’i (9)

Believe in God (8)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deist (4)

Own belief system (3)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pantheism (3)

Taoist (3)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alevi (2)

Braham Kumari (2)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Druid (1)

Reconstructionist (1)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shamanism (1)

Thelemite (1)

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the most diverse region in England?