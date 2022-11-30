Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

From Satanism to Scientology: New Census data reveals the number of people practicing different religions in Crawley

New census data has revealed that the South East has more Satanists than any other region.

By Mark Dunford
4 minutes ago

The religion question is voluntary and in 2021, 94.0% (56.0 million) of usual residents answered the question, an increase from 92.9% (52.1 million) in 2011.

For the first time in a census of England and Wales, less than half of the population (46.2%, 27.5 million people) described themselves as “Christian”, a 13.1 percentage point decrease from 59.3% (33.3 million) in 2011; despite this decrease, “Christian” remained the most common response to the religion question.

Hide Ad

“No religion” was the second most common response, increasing by 12.0 percentage points to 37.2% (22.2 million) from 25.2% (14.1 million) in 2011.

Most Popular

St Margaret's Church, Ifield Crawley West Sussex. Pic Steve Robards SR1919315
Hide Ad

There were increases in the number of people who described themselves as “Muslim” (3.9 million, 6.5% in 2021, up from 2.7 million, 4.9% in 2011) and “Hindu” (1.0 million, 1.7% in 2021, up from 818,000, 1.5% in 2011).

Read More
Census 2021 results show Crawley’s population has grown significantly over past ...
Hide Ad

What is the most practiced religion in Crawley?

The most common response from residents in Crawley was “Christian” (50,497) while “No Religion” had 41,455 responses.

Hide Ad

11,521 described themselves as “Muslim”, 6,090 are “Hindu”, 851 are “Sikh”, 529 are “Buddhist”, 157 responded as “Other Religion” and 96 are “Jewish”.

13 residents described themselves as “Wicca”, which is a modern Pagan religion, while 121 responded with “Pagan” as their religion.

Hide Ad

10 people answered “Scientology” in their census.

The other religions residents describe themselves in Crawley are (number of people practicing in brackets):

Hide Ad

Jain (86)

Spiritualist (66)

Hide Ad

Agnostic (60)

Spiritual (38)

Hide Ad

Atheist (27)

Mixed religion (27)

Hide Ad

Ravidassia (17)

Zoroastrian (14)

Hide Ad

Humanist (13)

Rastafarian (13)

Hide Ad

Satanism (13)

Heathen (11)

Hide Ad

Baha’i (9)

Believe in God (8)

Hide Ad

Deist (4)

Own belief system (3)

Hide Ad

Pantheism (3)

Taoist (3)

Hide Ad

Alevi (2)

Braham Kumari (2)

Hide Ad

Druid (1)

Reconstructionist (1)

Hide Ad

Shamanism (1)

Thelemite (1)

Hide Ad

What is the most diverse region in England?

London remains the most religiously diverse region of England in 2021, with over a quarter (25.3%) of all usual residents reporting a religion other than “Christian”; the North East and South West are the least religiously diverse regions, with 4.2% and 3.2%, respectively, selecting a religion other than “Christian”.

CensusSouth EastEnglandReligion