Full map of new bus route connecting Chichester to Littlehampton revealed

Stagecoach revealed the full map of a bus route which is set to connect Chichester to Littlehampton this week.

When it starts in earnest on July 2, the new 500 route will serve St Richard's Hospital, Shopwhyke, Tangmere, Fontwell, Barnham and Yapton. Buses are set to run run every half hour from Monday to Saturday, and half hourly on Sundays and public holidays.

The full trip from Chichester to Littlehampton is expected to take fifty minutes, and the stops covered along the way include Chichester Cathedral, Chichester Bus Station, Chichester St Richard's Hospital, Shopwhyke Western Road, Tangmere Tamar Way, Eastergate War Memorial, Barnham Railway Station, Yapton Village Hall and Littlehampton Anchor Springs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To commemorate the launch of the 500, Stagecoach has announced a week of free travel on the service – from Sunday July 23 to Saturday July 29.

The current route map

Alongside the new map (pictured), the bus company has also revealed the route’s full timetable to help customers plan their route in advance. To find out more and see the full listings, click here: https://tiscon-maps-stagecoachbus.s3.amazonaws.com/Timetables/South/Chichester/Chichester%20Route%20500_02_07_23%20V2.pdf.

Earlier this year, Stagecoach revealed that all the buses set for use on the new route will be environmentally friendly, low-emission Euro 6 buses fully compliant with access requirements. Alongside this, the bus company also made clear that there are plans to install new, improved roadside infrastructure at bus stops along the route, including proper shelters and real-time information screens.

It's hoped the service, which will run for two years, will increase access to vital services from Chichester to Littlehampton, including Portfield Retail Park, St. Richard’s Hospital, and the University of Chichester’s Bishop Otter campus. It is also planned to link well with existing bus services like the 700, as well as a planned New Demand Responsive Transport service in the Barnham, Eastergate and Westergate areas, where a number of housing areas are set to be developed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach’s commercial director James O’Neill said: “We’re really excited to announce this new service in partnership with the County Council. With the current cost of living, we know many people think carefully about how and when they travel. The bus offers fantastic new opportunities for village residents - whether for shopping, work or leisure”