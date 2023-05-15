New bus service will run from Littlehampton to Chichester - with stops at Barnham, Yapton and Fontwell

A new, low-carbon bus route is set to be introduced between Chichester and Littlehampton as part of the West Sussex Bus Improvement Plan.

Due to be operated by Stagecoach South, the new 500 service will kick off in July and should run for the next two years. Buses will run between Chichester, Shopwhyke Tanmgere, Fontwell, Barnham, Yapton and Littlehampton every thirty minutes Monday to Saturday and hourly on Sundays and into the evening.

It’s hoped that the new service will provide access to vital services in Littlehampton and Chichester centres, as well as Portfield Retail Park. St Richard’s Hospital, and The University of Chichester’s Bishop Otter Campus.

A new route is set to take customers between Chichester and Littlehampton.

It will also link with existing bus services, Barnham Railway Station, and a planned new Demand Responsive Transport Service in the Barnham, Easergate and Westergate areas, where a number of housing developments are set to be constructed.

All vehicles set to be used by the service will be environmentally friendly, low-emission Euro 6 buses, all fully compliant with all access requirements, including floor access. Alongside this, there are also plans to install new and improved roadside infrastructure at bus stops along the route, including proper shelters and real-time information screens.

“I’m pleased that Stagecoach South have been awarded the contract and we can now move forward with delivering this great new service for our residents,” said Matt Davey, Assistant Director for Highways, Transport and Planning for West Sussex County Council.

“The 500 service will give residents living in more rural areas improved access to local facilities and towns and providing more choice of public transport will ease car-based congestion, helping to combat climate change.”

Stagecoach Commercial Director James O’Neill said, “We’re really excited to announce this new service in partnership with the County Council. With the current cost of living, we know many people think carefully about how and when they travel. The bus offers fantastic new opportunities for village residents - whether for shopping, work or leisure.”

More information will be released about the route over the months to come.