Fun Pool at Sovereign Centre set to be reopened following management takeover

The Fun Pool at the Sovereign Centre in Eastbourne is set to reopen following the leisure centre’s takeover by GLL.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GLL will officially take over management of The Sovereign Centre under its Better brand on April 1, after months of uncertainty and protests.

The Sovereign Centre’s fun pool will be officially reopened on Saturday, April 5 after a closure of nine months with local MP Josh Babarinde in attendance, along with other members of the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents had gathered at the Sovereign Centre on February 1 to protest the decision to close the Fun Pool and Training Pool.

The Fun Pool at the Sovereign Centre in Eastbourne is set to reopen following the leisure centre’s takeover by GLL. Picture: Jon Rigby

The two pools were earmarked for closure last year due to council budget cuts.

The new operator added that over the next three years it would invest a ‘minimum’ of £1 million in the Sovereign Centre in collaboration with Eastbourne Borough Council.

A spokesperson for GLL added: “The majority of this will be spent on maintaining and upgrading crucial plant and equipment, as well as addressing structural issues. Customer facing areas such as the gym and reception will also be refreshed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We recognise the challenges faced by the Sovereign Centre in recent times and the significant impact these have had on residents.

“We look forward to working with leisure centre customers, Eastbourne Council and Sovereign Centre staff on this exciting new chapter.

“We very much hope that the local community will show its support by visiting the Centre and making use of its fantastic range of sports and leisure facilities.”