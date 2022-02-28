Funding bids to improve Hastings sports facilities

An application has been made to the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) for funding to enhance the tennis courts in Alexandra Park.

The funding would mean the courts could be resurfaced and a sixth court could be brought back into use.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is hoped that the improved courts would increase the number of people playing tennis within the town.

Hastings Borough Council is bidding for funding to improve access to sports and leisure facilities for residents.

A separate application has been made to the Primary Care Network to boost the funds available to Active Hastings for the 2022-23 financial year. This additional funding would focus on young people and adults who are not achieving the recommended level of physical activity, in particular those who are considered inactive, and those with long term health conditions.

The funding would provide two full time posts – a GP link worker and a youth link worker who would work to increase the take up of physical activity among those most in need of support to lead a healthier lifestyle, and a part time role focussing on communications and social media to get messages to the target audience.

Cllr Paul Barnett, lead member for regeneration, said, “These are two exciting funding opportunities which will vastly improve the access to sports and leisure facilities within our town, particularly for those who currently find this difficult.

The funding would mean the courts could be resurfaced and a sixth court could be brought back into use.

More news: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/boy-7-hurt-in-hastings-road-collision-3588387

“The Chief Medical Officer’s report from last year focused on coastal deprivation and highlighted how important partnership working is to address health inequalities. Addressing this is a key part of our recovery from COVID-19. Obesity and poor health have both been directly linked to the mortality rate of those who have contracted COVID-19 so it is vital that we work to reduce the inequality for the future of our town.”

The decision on both bids will be made in the coming weeks.