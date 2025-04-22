Fundraiser aims to raise £6,000 to help Bexhill woman recover from cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A GoFundMe campaign is hoping to raise £6,000 to help a woman from Bexhill heal from cancer.

Bella Williams from Battle started a fundraising page at www.gofundme.com/f/help-jean-continue-her-healing-journey-from-stage-4-cancer in aid of her friend Jean Dayton, 58.

So far the page has raised more than £3,500 of its £6,000 target and the pair have thanked everyone who has supported them.

On the fundraising page Bella said: “I, along with so many in Jean’s community, have witnessed firsthand the courage, grace and determination she brings to this incredibly challenging journey.”

Jean Dayton, 58, from Bexhill is raising money for her cancer treatment

Bella said Jean has discovered a combination of treatments that are helping her heal, but said the financial burden on her is ‘overwhelming’.

She said: “These treatments are helping her body recover, but continuing on this path is only possible with support. This fundraiser is here to help ease that load so Jean can focus fully on what matters most, her healing and being present with her family.”

In a message on the fundraising page Jean said her cancer ordeal began in February 2023 when she first discovered a lump in her breast but ignored it.

She said: “I truly believed I would never get ill in my whole life! I’ve always lived a healthy life, looked after my body and done everything ‘right’.”

But, following the death of a friend from cancer, Jean decided to get the lump checked. She went to hospital for tests and was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer a week before her birthday in July 2023.

Jean said: “It was a huge shock to me and my family.”

Jean continued: “At that time I decided not to have a lumpectomy and went down lots of rabbit holes, trying different alternative approaches that ultimately didn’t work for me. I hit a really low point, feeling lost, scared and grappling in the darkness, desperately seeking that one solution that could save me. I largely buried my head in the sand, pretending I had it all together and was healing, unbeknown to me that the cancer was spreading. Fast forward to July 2024, exactly a year after my initial diagnosis, and my reality has forced me to confront the challenges head-on.”

She said she went back to the hospital to ask for a lumpectomy last summer but was told it was too big for surgery. After CT and PET scans she was told the cancer had spread to her bones, including her spine and pelvis.

She said: “They also found nodules in my lungs. It was absolutely the worst news ever and myself and my family were devastated.”

But Jean said she started pharmaceutical treatment in October 2024 alongside ‘powerful natural plant therapies’, supplements and good nutrition. She also has regular blood tests to check her liver and has electrocardiograms (ECGs) to make sure her heart is okay from the harsh treatment.

She said: “When I went for my regular check-up post-scan in December 2024 my oncologist was amazed that the pharmaceuticals had worked so quickly. I hadn’t told them that I was taking this amazing natural plant therapy, and they said they’d never seen someone respond so fast. I truly believe it’s the natural therapy that is doing the work, especially since the pharmaceuticals are only meant to stop the cancer from growing and spreading, not to reduce it. I was also told that I would have to be on these pharmaceuticals for the rest of my life, even though they cause massive, detrimental side effects.”

She said that her January scan showed that her spine is healing and said the nodule in her lung is gone. She added: “I truly believe I can get to the all-clear this year.”

But Jean said she needs to continue her treatment plan – both the pharmaceuticals and natural plant therapies – for another six to 12 months at least.

“These natural treatments have been a game-changer in keeping me strong, and they help to mitigate the damage and side effects of the pharmaceuticals,” she said, adding that these can lead to hair loss, fatigue, liver and kidney damage and other issues. “Without the natural treatments, I don’t know how I would manage the impact of these strong medications. However, these natural treatments cost me over £500 a month, which has been a huge strain to find.”

She said: “As a mother, my greatest wish is to be here for my little boy, to see him grow up and to share precious moments with my older children and grandchildren.”