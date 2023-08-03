A fundraiser has been set up for a Sussex Police officer who was seriously injured on duty in Eastbourne.

PC David Elliott was involved in a collision between a motorcycle and the officer on foot in Paradise Drive at about 4pm on Sunday, July 30.

PC Elliott, also known as Billy, sustained a serious injury and was taken to hospital where he required surgery.

The fundraiser has been set up by fellow officer PC Pete Clarke to help raise money to help PC Elliot during his recovery.

PC Clarke said: “In all honesty, Billy is lucky to be alive but unfortunately, this has resulted in him suffering potentially career changing injuries to his leg, namely a 20cm by 10cm wound resulting in extensive muscle damage and tears.

“Thanks to the immediate support of colleagues, SEACAMB and the wider NHS Billy has undergone surgery and has been discharged home but with a long rehabilitative road ahead.

"Billy has served Sussex for almost two decades, working right across the county from Bognor – Hastings including Brighton and Gatwick. He is liked by many with a positive can-do attitude to policing.

"I know times are tough for everyone, but it is hopefully my small request that we dig deep and any spare pennies / pounds we may have lying behind the sofa or at the bottoms of our pockets we kindly donate into this pot which will go a long way in supporting the Elliott family during the months ahead.

Following starting the fundraiser over £6,000 has been raised, and PC Clarke has thanked all the donators and well wishers for their donations.

He said: “Nine hours after starting this fundraiser we have obliterated the target which has far exceeded expectations and is majorly overwhelming.