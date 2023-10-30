Fundraising trio makes £1,200 for Chailey Heritage Foundation in Sussex by completing the Great South Run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team, who took part in the Great South Run in Portsmouth on Sunday, October 15, work hard to raise money for the charity based in North Chailey.

They are Will Folkes, head of fundraising from Seaford; Jo Bruggenwirth, trusts and grants executive from Seaford; and Yazmyn Ellis, fundraising assistant from Hailsham.

The Chailey Heritage Foundation cares for children and young people with complex disabilities.

Will said: “Thanks to our amazing supporters who helped the fundraising team practice what we preach, and to Zurich Community Trust for providing the race entries. Luckily the weather was good and the course was flat so we all made it round in a respectable time.”