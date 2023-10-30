BREAKING
Fundraising trio makes £1,200 for Chailey Heritage Foundation in Sussex by completing the Great South Run

A fundraising trio completed a 10-mile run this month to raise £1,200 for Chailey Heritage Foundation.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:35 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 10:35 GMT
The team, who took part in the Great South Run in Portsmouth on Sunday, October 15, work hard to raise money for the charity based in North Chailey.

They are Will Folkes, head of fundraising from Seaford; Jo Bruggenwirth, trusts and grants executive from Seaford; and Yazmyn Ellis, fundraising assistant from Hailsham.

The Chailey Heritage Foundation cares for children and young people with complex disabilities.

Will Folkes, Jo Bruggenwirth and Yazmyn Ellis completed the Great South Run to raise £1,200 for Chailey Heritage FoundationWill Folkes, Jo Bruggenwirth and Yazmyn Ellis completed the Great South Run to raise £1,200 for Chailey Heritage Foundation
Will Folkes, Jo Bruggenwirth and Yazmyn Ellis completed the Great South Run to raise £1,200 for Chailey Heritage Foundation

Will said: “Thanks to our amazing supporters who helped the fundraising team practice what we preach, and to Zurich Community Trust for providing the race entries. Luckily the weather was good and the course was flat so we all made it round in a respectable time.”

The runners each managed to complete the course in less than two hours and raised more than £1,200 for Chailey Heritage Foundation. They decided to undertake a the challenge themselves and took part with around 25,000 runners.

