Future of an Eastbourne pool is secured, council says

This news follows the council’s decision to form a Community Interest Company (CIC) to focus the fundraising effort needed to get the much-loved pool open again.

An open day is planned next week (April 28) – anyone interested in getting involved in the CIC can go along and find out more.

Today (Friday, April 21) marks 118 years since the council purchased land from the Compton Estate for the purpose of ‘providing baths for public use’ which is now Motcombe Pool.

The future of Motcombe Pool is secured, council says SUS-220421-145240001

The council bought the land for £315 in 1904, which is more than £40,000 in today’s money. Following construction, the pool opened in 1905.

Councillor Robin Maxted said, “The council’s commitment to Motcombe Pool is absolute. The Asset of Community Value designation provides the added assurance that the social wellbeing of the local community must remain the pool’s main purpose.

“And knowing that on this day in 1904, councillors completed the purchase of the site where Motcombe Pool stands today, gives me even greater determination to see this wonderful swimming baths returned to its former glory.”

Cllr Peter Diplock said, “In addition to our efforts locally we must keep lobbying government for more support for community pools. Swim England has called on the government to commit £1 billion to help refurbish the UK’s community pools and the new CIC will be lobbying for that essential funding too.”

The open day will run from 1pm-7pm on April 28 at The House, in front of the pool.