The future of the Brewers Fayre site on Bognor Regis seafront was revealed at a public consultation event last Saturday (June 16).
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jun 2023, 17:36 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 17:37 BST

The event, which took place at The Alexandra Theatre, was designed to showcase evolved plans for the multi-million pound rejuvenation of the facility, but also revealed plans for the future of the now vacant seafront property.

The pub closed earlier this year after owners Whitbread gave up a longlease on both the theatre and the pub as part of a land-swap deal which paved the way for improvements to the theatre and the construction of a 114 bedroom Premier Inn hotel near the town hall.

With the venue back under Council control both Arun District Council and Arun Arts have promised to keep members of the public updated as to its future.

The Brewer's Fayre site closed earlier this year.The Brewer's Fayre site closed earlier this year.
First, attractive window vinyls designed in tandem with the Bognor Regis BID will replaced the unpleasant wooden boards currently on the property, and they are set to be installed next month.

The council is also confirming plans for the temporary reuse of the front of the site as a public space to sit and enjoy the rest of the summer season.

A spokesperson said: “The District Council has been working hard on the second stage of long term regeneration plans for the Brewers Fayre building. We know how much interest there is in this site and we are considering a range of exciting options for its long term regeneration, we intend to update the community on these plans in the future.”

