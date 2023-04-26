Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
13 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
13 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
15 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
17 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
19 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party

Future of the Pop! site in Bognor Regis confirmed as Citizens Advice announce move

The future of a now-empty site in Bognor Regis has been revealed.

By Connor Gormley
Published 26th Apr 2023, 14:54 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 14:55 BST

Citizens Advice Arun and Chichester announced it will be moving to Unit 10a in The Arcade, Bognor Regis earlier today.

The unit used to be home to the The Pop! – a pop-up events and arts space run by Arun District Council and the Bognor Regis Business Improvement District (BID). When the BID moved out earlier this year, there was some doubt as to the empty unit’s future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But it has since been revealed Citizens Advice will be moving in from May 9. Sharing the news on Twitter, a spokesperson said: “Our premises at the old fire station in Bognor have served us well and we'll be sad to leave. However, we're very excited for the next chapter! Renovations are currently taking place at our new offices. Services will start on 9 May.”

Most Popular
The future of the now empty Pop! unit has been revealed.The future of the now empty Pop! unit has been revealed.
The future of the now empty Pop! unit has been revealed.

Citizens Advice offers information and advice to residents across a range of areas, including debt, housing, healthcare, energy and employment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read more

'Strong support' for multi-million pound plans for Regis Centre

Related topics:Citizens AdviceBIDChichester