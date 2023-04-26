Future of the Pop! site in Bognor Regis confirmed as Citizens Advice announce move

The unit used to be home to the The Pop! – a pop-up events and arts space run by Arun District Council and the Bognor Regis Business Improvement District (BID). When the BID moved out earlier this year, there was some doubt as to the empty unit’s future.

But it has since been revealed Citizens Advice will be moving in from May 9. Sharing the news on Twitter, a spokesperson said: “Our premises at the old fire station in Bognor have served us well and we'll be sad to leave. However, we're very excited for the next chapter! Renovations are currently taking place at our new offices. Services will start on 9 May.”