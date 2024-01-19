Video game retailer Game, which has outlets across Sussex, has announced that it is ending its video game trade in option in February and will no longer be selling pre-owned games.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The decision, first reported by Eurogamer, signals the end of a cheaper way to purchase titles valued by many gamers.

Many of the Sussex Game outlets have been re-positioned in Sports Direct stores, including at Chichester, Eastbourne, Bognor Regis, Hastings and Crawley, but there is still a stand-alone Game store in Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company has made the decision in the wake of sales of physical video games have fallen substantially since Game's heyday in the early 2000s.

The Game store in Worthing, which has now closed down

According to figures from the digital entertainment and retail association (ERA) trade body in 2023, digital sales now account for almost nine out of every 10 video games sold in the UK.

Meanwhile, in addition to buying new and pre-owned, many people now pay for monthly subscription services such as Sony's PlayStation Plus and Microsoft's Game Pass, which give them access to large libraries of downloadable games.

In an email sent out to subscribers this week Game stated: “With effect from 16/02/2024 the Trade-In programme operated by Game Retail Limited (“GAME”) which offers customers the ability to trade-in unwanted consoles, games or gaming accessories in-store for credit will cease. Game will also stop selling pre-owned games and consoles in-store and online at game.co.uk once stocks have run out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We haven’t taken this decision lightly and we are extremely grateful for your loyal custom throughout the years and remain committed to continue to give our passionate gaming fans the best customer experience.”

Pre-owned games will still be sold in the company's standalone stores while stocks remain.

Have you read? Business booming for Sussex holiday park company

The move comes as a blow for collectors of physical games.

It is in contrast to high Street rival Cex, which has 600 stores worldwide, and 385 in the UK, including many in Sussex, based entirely on a business model dealing in pre-owned electronics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as stocking pre-owned gaming and computing accessories, the floorspace of most Cex stores is taken up by thousands of video games including those for old consoles that Game does not deal in.