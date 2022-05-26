Gary Barlow hit musical Calendar Girls to make its Brighton debut – book tickets now

Calendar Girls The Musical, with music penned by Gary Barlow, is making its Brighton debut at the Theatre Royal this June.

The award-winning musical, based on the hit film and stage play of the same name, tells the story of how the death of a much-loved husband prompts a group of ordinary women in a small Yorkshire Women’s Institute to do something extraordinary: produce a nude calendar fundraiser.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This production is being staged by Brighton’s oldest theatre company, Brighton & Hove Operatic Society (BHOS) and features West End actors Tania Newton and Emma Edwards in the lead roles of best friends Annie and Chris.

Calendar Girls The Musical opens at Theatre Royal Brighton on Wednesday, June 22, and runs until Saturday, June 25

It is directed by Claire Lewis, who recently directed an award-winning tour of Mill On The Floss and last summer’s smash hit The Twits at Brighton Open Air Theatre.

Claire said: “Like many people, I was familiar with the story of the Calendar Girls thanks to the film and the stage play. What’s so wonderful about the musical is how it amplifies the emotional impact of this story. The combination of Tim Firth’s razor-sharp script and Gary Barlow’s joyful songs is impossible not to be moved by. It makes you laugh and cry, often at the same time. We can’t wait to share it with Brighton audiences for the very first time.”

Not only is it the first time the show has been performed in Brighton, but BHOS are also donating 50 per cent of production profits to local hospice charity, Martlets.

BHOS chair Andy Stoner said: “We’re delighted to be back at the Theatre Royal for the 81st time with the Brighton debut of the hilarious and heartwarming Calendar Girls The Musical.

"Inspired by the original Calendar Girls, we’re also delighted to be raising funds for Martlets, who provide life-changing care for those affected by terminal illness. We hope Brighton audiences will come out in force to enjoy a fantastic evening at the theatre all while supporting a much-loved local charity.”

Calendar Girls The Musical opens at Theatre Royal Brighton on Wednesday, June 22, and runs until Saturday, June 25 with matinee performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Book tickets at www.atgtickets.com/bright

Find out more about BHOS – which recently announced Bridgerton star and their former youth member Luke Newton as patron – at www.bhos.orgREAD MORE HERE: Bridgerton star Luke Newton becomes patron of Brighton’s oldest theatre company | SussexWorld (sussexexpress.co.uk)