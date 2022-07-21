Gatwick Airport expansion wins backing from leading business group

The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry is supporting plans to bring Gatwick’s northern runway into full-time use.

Chief executive Richard Burge said: “The London Chamber is fully backing Gatwick Airport’s proposal to expand the use of its Northern Runway.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Gatwick is an essential asset to London and the UK’s national transport and logistics infrastructure, playing an integral role in maintaining London’s status as a global city for business, trade and tourism.

Gatwick Airport's expansion plans have won the backing of a leading business organisation. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

"Gatwick helps to sustain the all-important flow of visitors to the UK – and the trade flows through logistics operations – on which London and the rest of the British economy is so dependent.