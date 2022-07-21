Gatwick Airport expansion wins backing from leading business group

The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry is supporting plans to bring Gatwick’s northern runway into full-time use.
Chief executive Richard Burge said: “The London Chamber is fully backing Gatwick Airport’s proposal to expand the use of its Northern Runway.
"Gatwick is an essential asset to London and the UK’s national transport and logistics infrastructure, playing an integral role in maintaining London’s status as a global city for business, trade and tourism.
Have you read? A tiny house in a field between Horsham and Crawley ‘could solve Britain’s housing crisis’
"Gatwick helps to sustain the all-important flow of visitors to the UK – and the trade flows through logistics operations – on which London and the rest of the British economy is so dependent.
"The proposed plans for the Northern Runway carefully balance the needs of local residents with the obligation to set a precedent for the type of sustainable growth that London and the UK should pursue as part of long-term net zero ambitions.”