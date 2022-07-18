Sussex village pub voted one of the best in the county

The Crown Inn at Dial Post near Horsham has just been named Best Destination Pub in Sussex in the Muddy Stiletto Awards 2022.

Now the pub will be flying the flag for Sussex as it goes through to the national awards taking place in September.

Pub owners Penny and James Middleton Burn are delighted with the award after they completed a range of improvements since lockdown.

Owners Penny and James Middleton Burn receive their award at the winners' celebration drinks held at the Albourne Wine Estate.

And they say that all of the improvements have been carried out in ways which are sympathetic to the pub’s Sussex surroundings.

The interior has had a makeover and four B&B rooms have been created above the pub, as well as two self catering cottage style options.

The garden has also been re-landscaped with a new patio overlooking the village green.