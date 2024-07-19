In these circumstances, passengers must understand their rights and know what they can do when disruptions occur. As this disruption is out of the airline and airport's control, passengers are not eligible for financial compensation. They do, however, have the right to food and drink after a few hours, accommodation if they are delayed overnight or an alternative flight to their destination, under UK261, the United Kingdom’s air passenger rights regulation. If their flight is delayed by more than five hours, they are eligible for a full refund.