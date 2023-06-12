Gatwick Airport train services severely delayed due to damaged signals

NationalWorldTV
Train services to Gatwick Airport will be severely affected by a of damaged points at East Croydon station.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 12th Jun 2023, 08:07 BST
Fewer trains will be able to run through East Croydon, and Southern and Gatwick Express will be running a revised service.

Southern Rail confirmed that the set of points, which allow trains to move from one line to another, were damaged early yesterday morning (June 11) and as a result platform one has not been available to use.

Services which normally run between London Victoria and Portsmouth / Bognor Regis will not run between London Victoria and Gatwick, and will terminate and start back from Gatwick Airport.

Network Rail say it is in the process of sourcing replacement parts for these and have made a temporary repair, and further work to repair them will take place tomorrow Monday evening (June 12) into Tuesday morning (June 13).

A power cut at Gatwick Airport’s railway station also caused disruption on Saturday (June 10).

