NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes

Trains unable to call at Gatwick: disruption as lines closed after power cut

A power cut at Gatwick Airport’s railway station has caused disruption today (Saturday, June 10).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 10th Jun 2023, 14:50 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 15:18 BST

Southern announced on Twitter at 11.26am that all lines were closed and said that services running through the station were cancelled or suspended.

The company then announced that to get to Gatwick people would have to change at Three Bridges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “You can use your ticket at no extra cost on local Metrobus services.”

Most Popular
A power cut at Gatwick Airport's railway station has caused disruptionA power cut at Gatwick Airport's railway station has caused disruption
A power cut at Gatwick Airport's railway station has caused disruption
Read More
In photos: Sussex Police arrest man on suspicion of murder after two bodies foun...

At 1.43pm Southern issued an update on Twitter that said: “Some services are now able to call at Gatwick Airport. These are expected to be very busy so it may be more convenient to continue using local buses. Continue to allow extra time to complete your journey. Please check http://nationalrail.co.uk for departure information.” People can also follow Southern on Twitter for further updates.

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

Related topics:TrainsTwitterThree BridgesSussex