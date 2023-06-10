Southern announced on Twitter at 11.26am that all lines were closed and said that services running through the station were cancelled or suspended.
The company then announced that to get to Gatwick people would have to change at Three Bridges.
A spokesperson said: “You can use your ticket at no extra cost on local Metrobus services.”
At 1.43pm Southern issued an update on Twitter that said: “Some services are now able to call at Gatwick Airport. These are expected to be very busy so it may be more convenient to continue using local buses. Continue to allow extra time to complete your journey. Please check http://nationalrail.co.uk for departure information.” People can also follow Southern on Twitter for further updates.
