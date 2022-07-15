Gatwick Airport water supplies 'back to normal' after burst

Water supplies at Gatwick Airport – which were disrupted yesterday after a water main burst – have now returned to normal.

By Sarah Page
Friday, 15th July 2022, 9:52 am

Bottled water was handed out to passengers following the burst which affected supplies to Crawley as well as the airport.

A spokesperson for SES Water said: “We are pleased to confirm the burst has been repaired and water supplies have returned to normal.

"We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to anyone affected by the incident and thank them for their patience and understanding.”

