Gatwick Airport water supplies 'back to normal' after burst

Bottled water was handed out to passengers following the burst which affected supplies to Crawley as well as the airport.

A spokesperson for SES Water said: “We are pleased to confirm the burst has been repaired and water supplies have returned to normal.

Water supplies at Gatwick Airport have returned to normal following a water main burst yesterday