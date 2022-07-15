The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Thursday, July 14) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

Arrivals across all terminals for Friday, July 15 (from 9am:)

11.25am – easyJet from Bordeaux – EZY6452 – CANCELLED

11.45am – British Airways flight from Bordeaux – BA2789 – CANCELLED

7pm – Vueling flight from Bilbao – VY7192 – CANCELLED

7.10pm – Vueling flight from Santiago – VY7108 – CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Friday, July 15 (from 9am:)

9.10am – easyJet flight to Palma Mallorca – EJU8621 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

9.25am – British Airways flight to Dublin – BA5831 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

9.25am – Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – EI231 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.30pm – easyJet flight to Aberdeen – EZY817 – DELAYED 2.10pm

7.40pm – British Airways flight to Bilbao - BA8059 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Iberia flight to Bilbao – IB5727 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Vueling flight to Bilbao – VY7293 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – British Airways flight to Santiago – BA8097 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Iberia flight to Santiago – IB5555 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Iberia flight to Santiago – IB5987 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE