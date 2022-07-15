Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways, Vueling and Wizz Air flights for Friday, July 15

Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport have been hit by a swathe of cancellations and delays in recent weeks.

By Sam Pole
Friday, 15th July 2022, 7:24 am

The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

Arrivals across all terminals for Friday, July 15 (from 9am:)

11.25am – easyJet from Bordeaux – EZY6452 CANCELLED

11.45am – British Airways flight from Bordeaux – BA2789CANCELLED

7pm – Vueling flight from Bilbao – VY7192CANCELLED

7.10pm – Vueling flight from Santiago – VY7108CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Friday, July 15 (from 9am:)

9.10am – easyJet flight to Palma Mallorca – EJU8621ENQUIRE AIRLINE

9.25am – British Airways flight to Dublin – BA5831ENQUIRE AIRLINE

9.25am – Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – EI231 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.30pm – easyJet flight to Aberdeen – EZY817DELAYED 2.10pm

7.40pm – British Airways flight to Bilbao - BA8059ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Iberia flight to Bilbao – IB5727ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Vueling flight to Bilbao – VY7293ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – British Airways flight to Santiago – BA8097ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Iberia flight to Santiago – IB5555ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Iberia flight to Santiago – IB5987ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Vueling flight to Santiago – VY7109ENQUIRE AIRLINE

