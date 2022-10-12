Gatwick bosses refute claims over airport cycleways

Members of the campaign group Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions – CAGNE – say that overgrown and unsafe cycle paths around the airport are being ignored and that new road networks planned as part of Gatwick’s northern runway proposals ‘make it harder for workers and flyers to cycle to the airport to reduce emissions.’

A spokesperson said: “The airport places so much importance on these roads, claiming that the airport encourages cycling and walking to work, so why will they not commit to their upkeep?”

Peter Smith, Crawley representative of the national cycling organisation Cycling UK, said: “The existing cycle lanes on the main A23 between Longbridge roundabout and Gatwick south and north terminals are overgrown with vegetation, they are full of potholes and rubbish, the road markings have faded away, there is little or no signage and the expectation that people will access the airport along these routes, being forced to cycle alongside 60mph traffic is frankly ridiculous.”

Gatwick bosses are refuting claims that they have broken promises over 'green travel'

CAGNE member Andrew Cadman added: “Surely if the Gatwick second runway proposals seek to have three in five walking or cycling to the airport, they must be held responsible for the maintenance and improvements to walking/cycling routes and should not pass the cost to the taxpayer via the local authorities.”

CAGNE says that airport claims that it spent £1.6m on cycling and walking are wrong, stating: “Most of this money was spent on funding the lifts to access the bus stops on the A23.”

And, it says, The National Cycle Network Route 21 – the famous ‘Avenue Verte’ London to Paris route – “is an embarrassment as it passes through the airport and resembles a muddy mistake rather than part of this prestigious route as promoted on the Gatwick website.”

CAGNE maintains that new road proposals do not show dedicated cycling routes but are shared cycling and pedestrian routes “with cyclists and walkers having to cross a major dual carriageway and a four-lane roundabout junction to access the North and South Terminals.

"Safe access to North Terminal has recently disappeared with closure of access to one of the car parks. Cyclists heading to the North Terminal now need to negotiate a major roundabout alongside all North Terminal motor traffic.”

But Gatwick bosses refute the claims. A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: “CAGNE is once again making inaccurate claims. While Gatwick maintains part of the national cycle route through the airport, local authorities are in fact responsible for maintaining the other local cycle routes. Some of the routes that CAGNE claims to be cycle lanes are actually walkways.

“A recent investment of £1.6 million by the airport was not all spent on lifts for people using local bus stops, as much of it was also used to pay for new cycle and walking routes.