Gatwick ground handlers win pay increase after strike threat

The Unite union says that the DHL workers had experienced two successive years of pay freezes and were facing a third before DHL agreed the rise and to pay contractual sick pay.

The pay increase comes at a time when Gatwick Airport, which suffered a huge drop in activity during the pandemic, is beginning to see a major increase in flights.

The airport’s south terminal, which has been closed for two years since the start of the pandemic, is due to re-open at the end of this month.

Ground handlers working for DHL on an easyJet contract have won a pay increase. Pic Steve Robards SR2103061 SUS-210603-114622001

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “With aviation beginning to return to normality, Unite is redoubling its efforts to protect and enhance the jobs, pay and conditions of its members in the sector.”