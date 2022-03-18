Gatwick ground handlers win pay increase after strike threat

The Unite union says that the DHL workers had experienced two successive years of pay freezes and were facing a third before DHL agreed the rise and to pay contractual sick pay.
The pay increase comes at a time when Gatwick Airport, which suffered a huge drop in activity during the pandemic, is beginning to see a major increase in flights.
The airport’s south terminal, which has been closed for two years since the start of the pandemic, is due to re-open at the end of this month.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “With aviation beginning to return to normality, Unite is redoubling its efforts to protect and enhance the jobs, pay and conditions of its members in the sector.”