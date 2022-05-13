Gatwick increases weekly flights to six destinations across Canada

Gatwick is expanding its connections to North America this summer with 50 flights a week to Canada.

They include new and returning routes to Montreal, Quebec City, Vancouver and Halifax which join existing services to Toronto and Calgary.

Air Transat is operating three weekly flights to Montreal – increasing to daily flights from June – alongside a once-a-week service to Quebec City, the first time the UK has benefited from a direct scheduled service to the city.

People can now fly from Gatwick to six destinations across Canada

The airline has also increased its flights to Toronto to a daily service complementing the daily flights WestJet currently operates.

WestJet will also be operating six flights a week to west-coast Vancouver and four flights a week to Halifax, increasing to daily flights from mid-July.

This is in addition to the three times weekly service it offers to Calgary, increasing to five per week from mid-June.

Gatwick aviation development vice president Stephanie Wear said: “With so many people in the UK having close connections with Canada, we are delighted to be able to offer Gatwick passengers such easy and widespread access to fantastic destinations across the country.

“From the spectacular landscapes of the Rockies and Nova Scotia, to vibrant cities with an array of wonderful sights, it’s really exciting to have so many more opportunities to visit Canada from Gatwick.

"It’s also great news for those wishing to see family and friends, or conduct business across the Atlantic.”

Marsha Walden, president and chief executive of Destination Canada, said: “Destination Canada is delighted to see the launch of so many routes to Canada from London Gatwick, including the first-ever direct connection to Quebec City with Air Transat.

“Re-establishing air routes into Canada is critical to rebuilding our industry and driving revenue back into tourism businesses across our vast country.

"These flights mean Canada’s iconic experiences are even more accessible to British holidaymakers looking to take in our wide open spaces, nature, wildlife, adventure and return feeling fully rejuvenated.