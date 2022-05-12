'Dangerous' derelict Sussex house goes on sale - for £350,000

The property – Lower Lodge at Stopham near Pulborough – is a former Grade II listed gate lodge at the entrance to Stopham House which was once a grand manor and is now divided into private apartments.

The building is believed to date from the 1870s, with a later addition, but has not been occupied since 1965.

Property agents RH and RW Clutton say: “The building has significantly deteriorated into its now very derelict state.

"Planning consent has been granted for the restoration, extension and reinstatement of residential use for the building.

"The plans allow a unique opportunity for an ingoing purchaser to rebuild the original structure, as well as add on a significant extension to create a stunning 'one-off' home.“The property sits within private grounds, which also require reinstatement, and extends to about 0.36 of an acre.”

A condition of the planning consent is that a community infrastructure levy of £38,670 is payable to the South Downs National Park Authority at the start of development.

Meanwhile, mains water is available for connection at the property but whoever buys it will need to make their own arrangements to connect to the mains gas supply.

And they will have to make their own arrangements for the installation of a private drainage system.

Petworth-based agents Cluttons say: “The structure of the existing building is in a very dangerous state and all visitors are instructed that access beyond the safety fencing is strictly prohibited.”

Viewings can be arranged by appointment.

The property is in a derelict condition

The house is within around a third of an acre

The property was once the gate lodge to Stopham House

The buyer will have to pay a community infrastructure levy to the South Downs National Park Authority