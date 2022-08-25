GCSE results: Smiles all round as Regis School students celebrate grades

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s another strong showing for the Westloats Lane school, with 70 per cent of students achieving a grade 4 or above in both English and Maths, with 53 per cent obtaining a grade five or above.

Much like their A-Level classmates, this year’s GCSE cohort was profoundly effected by the Covid-19 pandemic – earning solid grades took even more grit and academic determination than usual.

Commenting on their results, headteacher David Oakes said: “All our Year 11s can take great pride in their results today, as the culmination of several years’ hard work and focus.

Christian Elliott results

“At every stage, staff have been an invaluable support for our young people and deserve recognition for their efforts in the classroom and beyond. I know they and everyone associated with the school will want to join me in congratulating students this morning, many of whom we look forward to welcoming back for their A Level studies this September.”

Students echoed his positive message. Gabi Barrett, who earned three grade 9s, four grade 8s, a 5 and a 6, said: “It went really well, I’m quite proud of what I managed to get.”

She’ll be heading to Chichester College later this year to study Graphic Design, English and Maths and, although she’s apprehensive about the step up, feels her hard work at GCSE has prepared for for the move: “I’m a little bit worried about the move to the new environment, but also quite excited, and confident that I’ll adjust,” she said.

Celebrating with her was classmate Christian Elliott, who will head off to Northbrook College for Music Production. He said: “I got a 9 in maths, which I wasn’t expecting and I got a 7 in English, which was really unexpected too because I usually only get 5s. I set myself the challenge of beating my brother, who got a ‘C’, and I think I’ve done that. I’m well chuffed.

Regis school students celebrate their GCSE results

"The support from the teachers was great. As soon as we came back, they bombarded us with textbooks and resources. They set up extra sessions to help us catch up, we stayed in after school to study and, during half-term, held camps where we revised. I think they did really well.”

Among the exceptional results were:

Millie Towse: 7 grade 9s, 1 grade 8s, 1 Distinction

Poppy Bright: 6 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 1 grade 7

Emma Barrasford: 5 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 1 grade 7

Olivia Pajsczyk: 1 grade 9, 4 grade 8s, 4 grade 7s

Ruby Hobbs: 4 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 1 grade 7, 1 Distinction*

Lizzie Brown: 4 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 1 grade 7, 2 grade 6s

Charlie Forster: 2 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 3 grade 7s, 1 grade 6

Dorothy Gatrell: 2 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s, 2 grade 6s

Marcus Nelmes: 6 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s, 1 Distinction*