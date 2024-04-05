Get set for Hastings Beatles Day on Sunday

The Annual Beatles Day event is celebrating its 25th year and will feature over 80 acts, playing across four different stages for the all-day iconic event.Performers include, The Kavemen, Rockitmen, The Coverups, Blair, The Rockin’ Ambassadors, 62 Stone, Whiskey Business, Savage Roundabout, Pass the Cat, Rome's Azure Sky, Carla and Roger Flack, Erin Colley, Day Slippers, Foundry, Grundy, Mike Hatchard, Hamill's Heart Club band, Mackerel Sky, Lizard Life, The Kukes, Miss Peggy Rose, All Their Kings Fall, The Diamond Project, Hastings Old Town Ukulele Group, Now & Then, The Blythespirits, Sage Maverick, Hastings Stage Studio, Sam Rodrigues, The Planet Enid Collective, Spinning Jenny Band, The AutistiX, Steve Fitz band, The Fat Tuesday Club and many more. For the full line-up, visit hastingsbeatlesday.comEvent Coordinator, Robin Redsull, said, “Hastings Beatles Day is back, celebrating its 25th year! All stages will see continuous performances for 11 hours straight of live music from young musicians to many well-known regulars who have freely given their time. All will interpret songs from across the entire Beatles collection and are guaranteed to have the crowd singing along to the greatest songbook in history whilst raising funds for local charity The Sara Lee Trust.”All proceeds from the day will help The Sara Lee Trust who support local people affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses by providing free counselling and complementary therapies. The charity relies almost entirely on voluntary donations, so they are incredibly grateful to the Beatles Day Committee for supporting their vital work in helping hundreds of people every year to live life to the full, in spite of the cancer within. Learn more about The Sara Lee Trust at saraleetrust.orgFor full details about Hastings Beatles Day, visit hastingsbeatlesday.com or book tickets online at whiterocktheatre.org.uk or call the box office on 01424 462280.