​A new resident is to take up home in Littlehampton with the aim of improving the community.

On Saturday, a willow seagull sculpture standing more than 5 feet tall will be unveiled.

It was crafted with local children, young people and their families at the reopening of the public realm celebration event in the Manor House on October 21 and is being revealed as part of the town’s Christmas lights switch on event on November 18.

Chips the Seagull will be unveiled in Littlehampton High Street this weekend. Picture: Artswork

The seagull, named ‘Chips’ by the young people who crafted the sculpture, was created during a free public workshop facilitated by Two Circles Design.

Artswork commissioned the local environmental artists to work with young people to bring their idea of a giant seagull sculpture to life. The idea was raised this summer during a series of free creative consultations in Littlehampton, where Artswork explored ideas for cultural interventions to improve their community with local children and young people.

Artswork are a charity working to empower young people through creativity and have worked in partnership with Littlehampton Town Council and Arun District Council to display the sculpture outside Sainsburys until January 2024.

