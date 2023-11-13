New West Sussex Starbucks drive-thru opening date revealed

A new drive-thru branch of coffee chain Starbucks is gearing up to open.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located on in Rustington Retail Park, the store and drive-thru location is due to open on Wednesday this week (November 15). It ends ongoing speculation on social media as to when the popular coffee shop would open.

It will be operated by franchisee Cobra Coffee, which operates more than 60 stores in Berkshire, Bristol, Devon, Dorset, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Sussex, Surrey and Somerset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HAVE YOU READ? Huge new Home Bargains store opening in West Sussex this weekend

This will be the first Starbucks in the Littlehampton area. The nearest ones currently are in Worthing and Bognor Regis. Photo: Katherine HM.

Part of the retail park car park has been cordoned off to make room for the build and the drive-thru lane. The café will also have some indoor seating.

Rustington Retail Park is also home to Pets at Home, Halfords and Dunelm.

In 2018, Cobra Coffee became part of the Southern Co-op family – an independent co-operative based in the south of England. Owned by its members, it has a purpose of working together for the benefit of its communities. Celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2023, Southern Co-op has nearly 400 food, funeral, franchise, burial grounds, crematoria and Starbucks coffee branches as well as a food and drink range dedicated to local producers.