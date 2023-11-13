New West Sussex Starbucks drive-thru opening date revealed
Located on in Rustington Retail Park, the store and drive-thru location is due to open on Wednesday this week (November 15). It ends ongoing speculation on social media as to when the popular coffee shop would open.
It will be operated by franchisee Cobra Coffee, which operates more than 60 stores in Berkshire, Bristol, Devon, Dorset, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Sussex, Surrey and Somerset.
Part of the retail park car park has been cordoned off to make room for the build and the drive-thru lane. The café will also have some indoor seating.
Rustington Retail Park is also home to Pets at Home, Halfords and Dunelm.
In 2018, Cobra Coffee became part of the Southern Co-op family – an independent co-operative based in the south of England. Owned by its members, it has a purpose of working together for the benefit of its communities. Celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2023, Southern Co-op has nearly 400 food, funeral, franchise, burial grounds, crematoria and Starbucks coffee branches as well as a food and drink range dedicated to local producers.
Cobra Coffee now has more than 70 Starbucks locations in the south.