Giants of Soul, Kaiser Chiefs, Squeeze and Westlife confirmed for Brighton Centre

Kaiser Chiefs

Giants of Soul will be appearing on Sunday, October 2 2022, priced from £26.00

Richard Ashcroft will be appearing on Saturday, October 15 2022, priced from £35.00

Kaiser Chiefs will be appearing on Monday, November 14 2022, priced from £25.00

Future Islands will be appearing on Friday, November 18 2022, priced from £27.50

Squeeze will be appearing on Saturday, November 26 priced from £37.50

Westlife will be appearing on Thursday, December 8 priced from £50.00

Billy Ocean has been rescheduled to Saturday, March 25 2023, priced from £27.50

Tickets are on general sale from Brighton Centre Box Office: 0844 8471515 / www.brightoncentre.co.uk

The Kaiser Chiefs will be a particular highlight.

A spokesman said: “Formed in Leeds in 2000, Kaiser Chiefs are one of the leading bands of their generation. Fronted by the magnetic Ricky Wilson with Simon Rix on bass, Andrew ‘Whitey’ White on guitar, Nick ‘Peanut’ Baines on keyboards and drummer Vijay Mistry, the band have been Mercury nominated for their debut album, ‘Employment’ and went on to win three BRIT awards, an Ivor Novello award for Album of the Year, and have sold over 8 million albums worldwide.

“Kaiser Chiefs have solidly made their mark as heroes within the British music scene, with absolutely no sign of them slowing down. The band have released seven studio albums to date including chart toppers, ‘Yours Truly, Angry Mob’ and ‘Education, Education, Education & War’ plus their much praised 2019 and top 3 album ‘Duck’. Watch this space for new music to come. Kaiser Chiefs have released multiple top ten singles including the infamous number 1 hit ‘Ruby’ and anthems such as ‘Oh My God’, ‘I Predict A Riot’, ‘Everyday I Love You Less and Less’, and ‘Never Miss A Beat’.

“Glaswegian trio The Fratellis will also perform, following a rollercoaster year in 2021 which saw them unleash a new album alongside a barrage of singles and collaborations, before rounding the year off by winning the prestigious King Tut’s Songwriting Award at the Scottish Music Awards. They’ll perform songs from their new album, ‘Half Drunk Under a Full Moon’ as well as fan-favourites and indie anthems such as ‘Chelsea Dagger’.

“Kaiser Chiefs’ Yorkshire neighbours The Sherlocks will open each night, completing a star-studded line-up. The Sheffield quartet have become one of the most exciting live bands in the UK. Selling out tours across the nation, they have also achieved chart success with two UK Top 10 albums.

“As some of the most successful British guitar bands, their live shows are not to be missed. Each band are masters of their craft with setlists packed with hits and an unrivaled energy, nothing less than a ‘reyt good time’.”

