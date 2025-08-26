Glitz and glamour as Bognor's Illuminations Gala returns for another year

Picture: Steve Grove.

Bognor’s annual Illuminations Gala returned for another year on Sunday, August 24.

Setting off from London Road Car Park at 8.30pm and proceeding south along London Road into the town centre, before turning off onto York Road and finally reaching Place St Maur for a prize-giving ceremony, this year’s event brought fun and fancy dress back to Bognor, all before finishing up at 10pm with a fireworks display on the seafront.

With a range of charities, organisations and businesses taking part – including Heygates Bookshop, the local history society, and the Suzanne Hill School of Dance – all monies raised, by fundraisers, donors and donation buckets will go towards the upkeep, maintenance and enhancement of Bognor’s beautiful seafront illuminations.