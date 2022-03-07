Glyndebourne confirms fund-raising concert for Ukraine

Glyndebourne has announced a special one-off concert on Sunday, April 3 to raise funds for the people of Ukraine.

By Phil Hewitt
Monday, 7th March 2022, 3:34 pm
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 3:36 pm
Glyndebourne

Glyndebourne Festival music director Robin Ticciati will conduct the London Philharmonic Orchestra and a host of Glyndebourne artists – all of whom are donating their time – for an afternoon of music in the Glyndebourne auditorium, in solidarity with those affected by war.

All ticket sales and any other proceeds from this event will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Glyndebourne's artistic director Stephen Langridge said: “In the middle of this appalling humanitarian crisis, people are suffering, and need immediate practical help. Alongside other performing arts organisations in the UK and beyond, we stand in solidarity with all those affected and earnestly hope that this concert at Glyndebourne will be both a profound and beautiful musical dedication to Ukraine, and raise much-needed funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.”

More details about the concert programme will be released in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale from 6pm on Thursday, March 10.

A fundraising concert for the people of Ukraine; Sunday 3 April; Start time: 3pm; approximate running time: one hour). Tickets: £50 from glyndebourne.com.

