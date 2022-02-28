Powerful act of Ukrainian-Russian solidarity at Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition

Nikita Lukinov Russia on the left Oleksii Kanke on the right.

Nikita Lukinov from Russia and Oleksii Kanke from Kyiv in the Ukraine demonstrated their friendship outside White Rock Theatre, Hastings where the competition is taking place.

The competition runs from February 26-March 8.

Oleksii Kanke was born in Kyiv to a family of musicians. He made his first steps as a pianist in music school №14 in the class of Inna Tkachenko, then continued his studies at the Kiev Secondary Specialised Music School.

Ian Roberts, managing director, Hastings International Piano Festival & Concerto Competition, said: “With competitors from more than 40 countries, a record number of entries and two orchestras accompanying both semi-finalists and finalists, the 16th prestigious Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition has begun with a wonderful scene of unity between Russian and Ukrainian competitors performing alongside each other on day of the prestigious classical music competition.

“With support from Arts Council England, Hastings International Piano will stream the entire competition including the two-night final with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra via YouTube and the competition website. Live finalists from across the world will compete in front of an international jury of hugely respected pianists, conductors and orchestral leaders on the historic south coast.

“Led by president of the jury Professor Vanessa Latarche, head of piano at The Royal College of Music, the jury includes Paul Hughes (UK), director of the BBC Symphony Orchestra; Aisa Ijiri (Japan), international pianist and Steinway Artist; Stanislav Ioudenitch (Uzbekistan/USA), winner of the Gold Medal at Van Cliburn Piano Competition; Diana Ketler (Latvia), pianist, festival director and professor of piano; Scott Dunn (USA), conductor, pianist and composer; and Anthony Byrne (Ireland) international pianist and professor of piano at The Royal Irish Academy of Music.

“Hastings International Piano is proud to present the debut of The Royal College of Music Prince Consort Orchestra, a graduate orchestra created in collaboration with The Royal College of Music, offering music graduates orchestral training and paid performance opportunities during the concerto competition semi-finals and throughout the year.

“Hastings International Piano is delighted that His Serene Highness Prince Donatus Von Hohenzollern, a great friend of Hastings International Piano, has agreed to become the Founder Patron of the orchestra and we look forward to welcoming him to the inaugural performance. We are also thrilled that the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will return to accompany our finalists during our two-night final. Steinway and Sons, the most prestigious piano maker in the world, was recently announced as the piano sponsor for the next concerto competition.

“With a first prize of £15,000, the competition in 2022 will provide twelve semi-finalists with the chance to perform a full concerto with The Royal College of Music Prince Consort Orchestra and six finalists the opportunity to perform a complete piano concerto with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Competition entries were made by video audition only, via the competition website and in a move to enhance the environmental sustainability of future competitions. Earlier in November our pre-selection jury, led by our president of the jury Professor Vanessa Latarche made their final selections of which young pianists would be invited to compete at the competition live rounds."