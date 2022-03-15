Go-ahead for houses at historic Coolham airfield condemned as an ‘insult’

Former Horsham police officer Paul Hamlin says that permitting the house-building near Coolham Airfield is ‘an insult’ to the memory of airmen killed there during World War II.

The village was one of seven locations across the south used as a temporary airbase during the war.

Seven fighter squadrons were based at Coolham between April and July 1944 during which time 15 pilots and workers were killed, many of whom served in the Normandy landings and the liberation of France.

Coolham has an historic war-time airfield site

Two special plaques at the site now pay tribute to their memory, along with a row of 15 commemorative trees.

Although the airbase has now been turned back into fields, members of the public are still able to walk a two mile stretch around the edge of the runway.

People from across the world visit the site, including the descendents of Polish airmen killed in the conflict.

Paul Hamlin, who has long sought to protect the area and has been given the Zloty gold medal by the Polish Government in recognition of his efforts, is outraged that the district council has now given the go-ahead for houses to be built in the area.

“Permitting two dwellings is an insult to the memory of the airmen,” he said.

“It’s extremely upsetting to me. This is a place of peace, tranquility and remembrance.”

And he described the proposed buildings there as ‘a monstrosity.’ “As far as I’m concerned this is an absolute no-no.

“Horsham District Council admits this is an historic site, but it’s gone ahead and done this.”

He has now lodged a complaint with the council, following one he lodged previously when lambing barns were put up on the land.

“Without doubt Horsham District Council have again failed to recognise the sensitivity of the historic site,” he said.