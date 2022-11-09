"Good job" - Lewes piece of history saved by council refurbishment
Lewes District Council have been praised for refurbishing a piece of history displayed in one of the town's gardens.
In September, Lewes resident Nick Robinson told SussexWorld that a circular stone commemorating a royal visit to Southover Grange Gardens was in a ‘terrible condition’.
Since then, the district council have cleaned the stone, set in concrete and framed it with bricks to protect the historical artefact.
Mr Robinson claimed the council had done a ‘good job’ on the refurbishment.
The stone celebrates when the then Princess Elizabeth visited the park on Eastport Lane in 1951. The inscribed stone is located on the cross path at the end of the main lawn, sitting at the base of a tulip tree.
A council spokesperson said: “The stone is an important commemoration of a visit to Grange Gardens in 1951 by the then Princess Elizabeth.
"Grange Gardens is a very special place in Lewes and we’re pleased that visitors have welcomed our refurbishment of the commemoration."