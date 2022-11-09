The district council have cleaned the stone, set in concrete and framed it with bricks to protect the historical artefact.

In September, Lewes resident Nick Robinson told SussexWorld that a circular stone commemorating a royal visit to Southover Grange Gardens was in a ‘terrible condition’.

Since then, the district council have cleaned the stone, set in concrete and framed it with bricks to protect the historical artefact.

Mr Robinson claimed the council had done a ‘good job’ on the refurbishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

The stone celebrates when the then Princess Elizabeth visited the park on Eastport Lane in 1951. The inscribed stone is located on the cross path at the end of the main lawn, sitting at the base of a tulip tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “The stone is an important commemoration of a visit to Grange Gardens in 1951 by the then Princess Elizabeth.