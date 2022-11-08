Lewes Bonfire 2022: Eye witnesses 'disturbed' by police officers attempts to arrest man during parade

Sussex Police confirmed that a 22-year-old man from Haywards Heath was arrested in Lewes on Saturday night (November 5) on suspicion of homophobic public disorder and assaulting a police officer.

The incident was believed to have taken place between 7:58pm and 8:07pm on Western Road, during the town’s annual Bonfire Night procession.

Footage of the arrest has been released online, with those in attendance stating that the handling of the man seemed ‘disproportionate’ to the public disorder claimed.

The owner of the footage said: “My family and I were extremely disturbed by the incident along with many bystanders. The handling of the man seemed disproportionate for a public disorder arrest that they claimed to be the case.”

Police said the man has been bailed, pending further enquires.

Another person commenting on the online video said they witnessed the incident and called the scenes ‘upsetting’.

They commented: “It was upsetting as we know people have died in these circumstances. All bystanders were concerned.

"No one thought the right thing was happening. If he had committed a crime the police should have been clearer. Left a bad taste in everyone's mouth. No one felt the police were protecting us from him.”

The arrest was the only one to be reported from the town’s November 5 celebrations.