Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Pool Cafe at Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: Skyline Cafe at Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: Burger King at Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Roundstone Inn at The Roundstone Inn Roundstone Lane, Angmering, West Sussex; rated on February 10
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Chuays Thai Kitchen at PO21; rated on February 26
• Rated 5: Small Fry at 5a The Parade, Pagham, West Sussex; rated on February 26
• Rated 5: New Hakka at 78 Felpham Road, Felpham, West Sussex; rated on February 20
• Rated 5: Sussex Fryer at 23 West Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 20