Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to nine Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Joanna Morris, data reporter
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 10:03 am

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Road closures: five for Arun drivers this week
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to nine Arun establishments

• Rated 5: Pool Cafe at Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Skyline Cafe at Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 22

See also: More than a dozen rough sleepers in Arun in the autumn• Rated 5: Burger King at Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Roundstone Inn at The Roundstone Inn Roundstone Lane, Angmering, West Sussex; rated on February 10

Have you read...: The Arun districts where Covid rates are highestTakeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Chuays Thai Kitchen at PO21; rated on February 26

• Rated 5: Small Fry at 5a The Parade, Pagham, West Sussex; rated on February 26

• Rated 5: New Hakka at 78 Felpham Road, Felpham, West Sussex; rated on February 20

• Rated 5: Sussex Fryer at 23 West Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 20

RestaurantsPubs