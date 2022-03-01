Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to nine Arun establishments

• Rated 5: Pool Cafe at Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Skyline Cafe at Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Burger King at Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Roundstone Inn at The Roundstone Inn Roundstone Lane, Angmering, West Sussex; rated on February 10

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Chuays Thai Kitchen at PO21; rated on February 26

• Rated 5: Small Fry at 5a The Parade, Pagham, West Sussex; rated on February 26

• Rated 5: New Hakka at 78 Felpham Road, Felpham, West Sussex; rated on February 20