The auction house said there were some ‘significant sales’ to mark the special milestone with 240 lots in total. There were 150 lots of Automobilia in the morning and 90 lots of collector’s cars in the afternoon.

Bonhams|Cars added that the 30th anniversary Goodwood Festival of Speed Sale made £10.65 million.

A spokesperson said: “The undoubted highlight was the sale of the totally unique 2007 Koenigsegg CCGT GT1 Competition Coupé for £3,319,000. The stunning racer was created by the Swedish supercar company to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans – plans that were halted by a change to the technical regulations. Another standout sale saw a dismantled 1964 Aston Martin DB5 – as made famous by James Bond – find a new owner keen for a total restoration project for £326,000, well above its highest estimate.”

The 2007 Koenigsegg CCGT GT1 Competition Coupé was one of the highlights at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 auction. Photo: Bonhams|Cars

They said that other highlights included the sale of two Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren supercars: a Roadster for £327,750 and a ‘Crown Edition’ Coupé for £379,500. During the morning’s Automobilia Sale there were scratch models by Gerald Wingrove MBE with many selling for around £20,000.

The auction house, which recently rebranded as Bonhams|Cars, staged its very first sale at the inaugural Festival in 1993. The sale on Friday was the 66th held at Goodwood’s portfolio of events.

Tim Schofield, head of motoring in the UK at Bonhams|Cars, said: “Being the 30th anniversary of our very first auction at Goodwood, we were really hoping for a significant sale and so we are, of course, thrilled to have sold the Koenigsegg for such an outstanding price. It is a true unicorn supercar, which was hard to value, but I feel that the price we achieved is well worthy of its remarkable stature. Elsewhere, there was plenty of interest in the intriguing Aston Martin DB5 project car and I would like to wish the new owner all the very best with what I’m sure is going to be a wonderfully challenging and rewarding restoration.”

Bonhams|Cars’ next Goodwood sale is at The Revival in early September and a consignment that should be one the highlights at that auction was unveiled in the Festival of Speed sale room. The iconic Martini-liveried RSR Coupe ‘R7’ has a reputation as being one of the most illustrious racing Porsches. The second production Land Rover built – 1948 chassis 860002 – was also on show with Mario Andretti’s 1978 world championship winning Lotus-Cosworth Type 79.

Also on show was a Ford GT, loaned by world-famous automotive and social personality Shmee150, which had a special livery designed by British pop artist Lhouette.

Bonhams|Cars’ next sale is The Quail Auction taking place in California on August 18 and its next UK sale is set for the Beaulieu National Motor Museum from September 2-3– a week before the revered RSR comes under the hammer at the Goodwood Revival Sale (September 9-10 ).