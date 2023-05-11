Edit Account-Sign Out
Goodwood House in Chichester shortlisted for Historic Houses

Goodwood House in Chichester is one of five properties shortlisted for the Historic Houses Award.

By Connor Gormley
Published 11th May 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 12:03 BST

Goodwood House, in Chichester, has been shortlisted for the second edition of the Historic Houses award. The awards, organised in tandem with The Collections Award, recognises major achievements in gardening, restoration, education and sustainability all over the UK. Judges hope to honour the creators, curators and researchers who do the hard work of preserving historically significant objects and properties, with a particular eye for art, curation and custodianship.

Other historically significant properties included on the shortlist are: Powderham Castle, in Devon, Temple Newsam, in Yorkshire, Ushaw, in Durham and Cragend Farm in Northumberland.

But it is, of course, Goodwood House which will be most interesting to those of us in Sussex. Located in Kennel Hill, Chichester, it has been home to the Dukes of Richmond and their families for over 300 years. The Goodwood Collection, compiled by the nobles who have lived there over the centuries and steered by each Lord’s personal tastes comprises a range of important paintings, including works by Canaletto, Stubbs, Lely and Reynolds. Alongside all this is an extensive range of 3,000 books ranging from the fourteenth to the nineteenth centuries, clocks, watches, ceramics, armour, coronation costumes and, in a rare touch, an almost complete page boy’s uniform.

The competition will be judged by a range of experts, with experience working in university collections all over the world. Organisers say they are not looking for the ‘best’ collection, but rather for the most ‘compelling’ example of custodianship and curation from over the last year or so.

